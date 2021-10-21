5G hardware is getting more accessible with each product launch. As is for phones, the same goes for tablets and TCL is out with a new one just for Verizon subscribers: the Tab Pro 5G.

Display 10.36" 1200 x 2000 LCD SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G RAM 4GB Storage 64GB + microSD up to 1TB Cameras 13MP rear, 8MP front Connectivity Verizon 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Power 8,000mAh battery w/ 18W charging Peripherals USB-C, Fingerprint, Pogo (5) OS Android 11 Size 248 x 157 x 7.6mm / 456g

The Tab Pro 5G is the latest of a few Verizon exclusive devices over the past couple of years and, at $400, is meant to be an aggressively-priced 10" Android slab with access to Big Red's 5G Ultra Wideband (millimeter wave) and 5G Nationwide (lower spectrum). By contrast, Samsung has slashed prices for its recent and somewhat-comparable Galaxy Tab S7 FE and it only manages to come down to $450.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 is what's making that cellular reception possible, but don't count out its performance just because it isn't an 800- or even 600-series chipset with an impressive 8nm fabrication for its eight-core CPU.

The display features all of the tricks TCL is known for with SDR-to-HDR approximation and adaptive brightness. The device also boasts rich photo editing features including AI Sky Enhancement and Object Eraser (sounds familiar to Google, we suppose). We're a little surprised to see a 13MP camera at this price, even if it's pointed away from your face... but that may be for the better in any case.

The most impressive number in the set, however, seems to be the 8,000mAh battery supported by 18W charging. It's definitely a worthy tablet to feature reverse charging.

Verizon is selling the tablet now. The carrier is offering $100 off the TCL Tab Pro 5G with the purchase of a new Android phone tied to an unlimited service plan and a separate data plan for the tablet.

