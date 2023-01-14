Picking the best Android tablet for your needs isn’t the easiest task right now considering the volume of options available. And while TCL isn’t the first name that pops up when we consider Android tablets, the OEM has produced some exciting low-cost devices in the past and has added one more to the lineup at the recently-concluded CES 2023 - the Tab 8 LE. This budget-oriented, cellular-connected tablet is now available at T-Mobile and Metro.

While the TCL Tab 8 LE won’t score big on the benchmarks, it’s a perfectly decent offering when you think about the asking price of $168 (plus taxes). You’ll find an 8-inch 1280 x 800 LCD screen on the Tab 8 LE with what the company calls Eye Comfort Mode, designed to reduce the strain associated with prolonged exposure to the screen. We also appreciate the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack for those days when you find that Bluetooth headphones just aren’t getting the job done. There are dual speakers onboard, too, ensuring a decent enough media experience from the tablet.

Handling the heavy-duty stuff on the TCL Tab 8 LE is a quad-core MediaTek MT8766 SoC and 3GB of RAM. Storage is limited to 32GB, though there’s a conventional card slot onboard, supporting microSD cards of up to 512GB. Android 12 handles the software side of things, though there are no promises about future updates.

TCL Tab 8 LE This low price Android tablet from TCL features an 8-inch HD display, a MediaTek MT8766 chipset, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. There's a 4,080mAh battery and it comes running Android 12 software. It may not be super impressive on paper, but it's an interesting alternative to Amazon's cheap line of Fire products. $168 at T-Mobile

The tablet also features a 5MP camera on the front and back, respectively. Rounding out the hardware specifications of the TCL Tab 8 LE is a 4,080mAh battery and a USB-C port for charging at up to 10W and data transfer. Color options are non-existent with only a Black version on offer.

Interested customers can get the Tab 8 LE by paying $168 upfront or split it into 24 monthly payments of $7. T-Mobile is also offering in-store pickup in some zip codes.

Basically, if you're in need of a sizable, but still-portable screen wherever you can get a cell signal, the TCL Tab 8 LE is here for it.