There are a lot of options when it comes to tablets, but if you're looking for one that can keep you connected all the time, then going with a tablet with integrated 5G is the only way to go. And while some 5G tablets can be pretty expensive, we've found one that manages to deliver a pretty good experience but still manages to stay under $100.

For a limited time, you can score the TCL Tab 10 5G for an absolute steal as it drops to just $70. This is the best price we've seen for this model and is $30 below its current retail. So get it while you can because we don't think that this deal is going to be around for long.

What's great about the TCL Tab 10 5G?

You really can't go wrong here at this price, but it's important to note that this tablet can still do everything you need to despite its low price. The device is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 800T processor that's paired with 4GB of RAM, along with 32GB of internal storage. Now, the storage here isn't all that big, but you can always add more using a microSD card.

In addition, the TCL Tab 10 5G features a 10.1-inch NXTVISION IPS display that provides great colors and contrast, and also has the ability to get plenty bright too. There's also an 8MP camera on the rear, and a 5MP front-facing camera too. The tablet is powered by Android 12, and will most likely stay that way since it's a budget model.

The good news is that you can expect up to 18 hours of use from the 5,000mAh battery and there's also support for 5G. If you're looking to get connected, you'll need to start service with T-Mobile. Luckily, the carrier does offer some reasonable prices on its tablet plans that start at just $20 per month. If you want to see the particular bands supported, you can always check on TCL's website.

If all of this sounds good and this TCL tablet sounds like something that will suit your needs, you'll want to grab this deal fast. As stated before, it's the best price we've seen for this model, beating the previous low price of $100 by quite a bit.