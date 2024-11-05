There are a lot of options when it comes to cheap Android tablets. But if you're looking for one that delivers performance and has a large screen with built-in 5G, the TCL Tab 10 5G is going to be right up your alley. This tablet is not only quite powerful, but it also packs some interesting features as well.

Related Best cheap Android tablets in 2024 Budget Android tablets not to be missed

But most importantly, this tablet is extremely affordable right now, as it can now be had for just $100.This price is quite a bit less than its original MSRP of $240. And while it's a couple of years old, it's still manages to offer a great experience. So if you've been itching for a new tablet, or just want to grab one as a gift, then the TCL Tab 10 5G is a great option.

What's great about the TCL Tab 10 5G?

Despite not being the most popular brand on the market, TCL does manage to pump out new smartphones and tablets every year. The TCL Tab 10 5G features a MediaTek Kompanio 800T processor that's paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Like many other tablets on the market, this model comes with a microSD card slot, just in case you want to add more storage space.

It also features a 10.1-inch NXTVISION IPS display that provides great clarity and contrast, along with enhancements that will help protect your vision as well. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that can last up to 18 hours, and also has an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera as well. But perhaps the most important is that this model is also capable of 5G connectivity.

While it was originally made for T-Mobile, this device is sold unlocked, which means it should work with any compatible carrier. When it comes to supported bands, you can see the availability in the list below, which were shared on TCL's website.

GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz UMTS: B2/4/5 LTE Bands: B2/4/5/12/25/26/41(HPUE)/66/71 LTE Roaming Bands: B1/3/7/8/13/20/28/38/39/40 5G: Sub6: n2/25/41(HPUE)66/71/77(HPUE)

Overall, this is a pretty decent tablet that isn't all that expensive. And while you can find 5G tablets from a variety of carriers, changes are that you're going to be paying a little more if you're looking for something of this size. Furthermore, if you just want something on contract, this is going to be a great option.