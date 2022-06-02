TCL has been rising in popularity lately, ranking 4th in US smartphone market share behind Motorola and just ahead of Google and OnePlus. The manufacturer has found success with budget devices in particular, and this latest isn't about to change that formula any. This week the company is announcing its Stylus 5G, with a price that's ready to go head-to-head against the non-5G version of Motorola’s own budget-friendly G Stylus.

It's nice enough to have more cheap stylus phones to choose from in general, but there are a few unexpected treats here that help the TCL Stylus 5G stand out. The built-in stylus is shaped more like an architect's pencil than what you'd get from Motorola or Samsung. It also comes preloaded with stylus-optimized apps like MyScript Calculator 2 and a version of Nebo exclusive to TCL.

Via TCL

As fun as things like a unique stylus design and $15 worth of preinstalled apps (hey, big spender) you might actually use may be, what about the hardware powering this package? Luckily, that's not looking too shabby.

TCL Stylus 5G

SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 Storage 128GB RAM 4GB Display 6.8-inch 1080p Battery 4000mAh, 18W charging Camera 50MP primary, 13MP selfie, 5MP wide angle, 2MP macro, 2MP depth Software Android 12 Measurements 169.6 x 76.5 x 8.98 mm, 213g Price $258

Via TCL

The Stylus 5G goes for almost $50 less than TCL’s most comparable device, the $300 30 V 5G, but runs a Dimensity 700 as opposed to a Snapdragon 480. Both have 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 1080p screens, and 5G connectivity. While the Stylus offers slightly less battery capacity, it does have the benefit of shipping with Android 12.

Via TCL

Much like other TCL phones, the Stylus 5G is slated to only get one new Android release as an update down the road, and only 2 years of security patches. That's disappointing when compared to the level of support Samsung and Google pledge, but it's admittedly not unexpected for budget devices in this class.

If you're interested in picking one up, the TCL Stylus 5G is available today at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.

Don't expect the Pixel Watch to blow your mind when it comes to battery life

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Connor Nolan (17 Articles Published) Connor is 6'5", quite literally making him a massive nerd. His first Android was a Samsung Intercept he bought in 2010, and he's been a rabid Android fan ever since. When he's away from his keyboard, he's usually taking photos or working out. More From Connor Nolan