TCL and Roku are both big players in the smart TV market. Their partnership — wherein Roku software runs on TCL hardware — has resulted in some fairly successful products in the past. This latest collaboration is a little different from anything the pair has worked on before. Introducing the TCL Roku TV Wireless Soundbar.

First announced in January 2021 at CES, this wireless soundbar has been designed exclusively for Roku TV. It falls under TCL's Alto soundbar lineup and is said to offer a simple setup for users to upgrade their TV's sound quality, easy access to sound settings, and best of all, convenient control with a single Roku remote.

Specs-wise, the TCL Roku TV wireless soundbar is a 2.0 channel system that's expandable with the Roku Wireless Subwoofer. It comes with a maximum output of 120W, a number of sound modes, volume modes, plus EQ and tone options. It's meant to serve only as a Roku TV accessory, so it won't work with any other TVs or even other Roku devices like streaming players and wireless speakers.

In terms of connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac dual-band wireless. It weighs 5 lbs or 2.26 kg, so its position can be easily adjusted or changed. It also comes with a wall-mount kit in the box, along with a detachable power cable.

You can find the TCL Roku TV wireless soundbar right now on Roku's website, where it's listed for $180. They offer free shipping and a 30-day guarantee. At the moment, it's a one-of-a-kind accessory that's tailor-made for the Roku TV owners, so if you fit into that category, it might be worth a look.

