Source: Best Buy TCL QM8 QLED TV $900 $1300 Save $400 Your living room is going to appreciate this massive upgrade to TCL’s highest-end Mini LED TV that comes packed with all the bells and whistles you can ask for. And for Black Friday, its 65-inch model is available for well under $1000, making it a deal you should jump on without thinking twice. $900 at Amazon $900 at Best Buy

If you’re still rocking a small, non-smart TV in your living room, this Black Friday is the perfect time to pull the trigger and treat yourself to a big-screen experience. When you sit down to catch a movie with your family during the holidays, you’ll appreciate this stupendous upgrade. This TCL 65-inch QM8 Class Mini LED TV usually costs much more, but right now you can snag one for just $900, saving you a sweet $400. And considering everything this TV packs, this is a steal price you absolutely shouldn’t miss.

Why the TCL 65-inch QM8 Class QLED TV is a fantastic Black Friday deal

The TCL QM8 is the highest-end TV series in the company’s portfolio, and it shows in its design — the TV is a looker and is surely going to turn heads with its slim build and even slimmer bezels. Looks aside, the TV uses some of the best display tech available for mainstream TVs. It’s one of the cheaper TVs of this size to offer Mini LED QLED tech that allows OLED-esque deep blacks with full array local dimming without the downsides of OLED.

Thanks to the 120Hz screen, your gaming sessions are going to feel super smooth, and the TV also supports gaming acceleration for even better performance when it’s connected to a console. As you’d expect, there is support for all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision IQ, and the panel gets super bright, with up to 2000 nits of peak brightness, to enable that. TCL has included a subwoofer in the TV that can take over the audio duties for a while in case you don’t want to spend on a pricey sound system right away.

It comes running Google TV out of the box, which has a ton of benefits, from a unified watchlist to better content recommendations. Running Google’s software, the TCL QM8 naturally comes with Chromecast built-in, but it also supports AirPlay 2 for iPhone users, and you can voice control it with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Taking all these features into account, the $900 deal price for the TV is seriously a bargain.

When you get this TV installed in your living room TV, you can also smarten up your entire home using a whole bunch of smart home devices like bulbs, plugs, lights, and vacuum cleaners. Some excellent smart home deals are going on currently for Black Friday and Cyber Monday for you to check out.