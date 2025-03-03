Summary
- TCL Mobile announced six new smartphones at MWC 2025.
- Eye-friendly NXTPAPER 4.0 display tech makes its way to more products.
- TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G smartphone and NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet to be available in North America.
Mobile World Congress 2025 is officially underway, which means we will see a barrage of new smartphone announcements this week. One of the first ones is also one of the most practical — the TCL 60 series.
While MWC is an important event, not all smartphones present at the show see the light of day. Quite a few of them are concepts or products with limited availability. TCL Mobile’s event at the show saw the global release of new products with its iconic NXTPAPER display tech.
NXTPAPER is a proprietary feature developed by TCL that makes screens mimic the look and feel of paper. TCL’s 2025 lineup uses NXTPAPER 4.0, which reduces eye-strain and improves the viewing experience with lowered reflections and glare, blue-light filtration, and high color accuracy (ΔE<1, 100% sRGB coverage).
Originally introduced in January at the Consumer Electronics Show, the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G smartphone and the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet — both of which will be available in North America — are joined by six new (and confusingly-named) smartphones. Two of them even feature the new display tech, but they are destined only for other markets.