The TCL Linkport IK511 is a 5G adapter that strips away all but the most essential hardware features to keep the device compact. It looks like a portable SSD with a single USB-C connection, and its thinness makes it easy to slip into a laptop bag. It’s far from the fastest 5G connection you’ll find, but getting online quickly without worrying if your hotspot is charged feels more streamlined than simplified.

If you work from your computer or spend much of your life on the road, a good hotspot can be essential for staying connected with friends and family. If you’re a gamer or streamer, you might rely on your internet connection for entertainment. Even with many games working offline, you may still need an internet connection for updates or to verify your license for that game. Others, like photographers or videographers, need a quick and easy way to send files to clients.

Compact 5G connectivity TCL Linkport IK511 7 / 10 The TCL Linkport IK511 is a compact 5G adapter for laptops and tablets. It used the T-Mobile 5G network and supports mid-band download speeds up to 200Mbps. Unlike most hotspots, this device doesn't have Wi-Fi and is meant to be a simple adapter for laptops or tablets. Pros & Cons Lots of device support with USB-C

Quick and easy connection

Very compact size Only one device can use it at a time

No band n41 support

Only USB 2.0 speeds $96 at T-Mobile

Price, availability, and specs

The TCL Linkport IK511 is exclusive to T-Mobile in the US and costs $96 when paid in full. If you want to get the device on a payment plan, payments can be as low as $4 per month over 24 months. If you have a Go5G Next phone line, you can get half off over 24 months ($2 per month) when you add a laptop to your plan.

The TCL Linkport IK511 can be purchased on T-Mobile’s website for delivery, though it may not be available in stores.

TCL Linkport IK511 Memory 256MB Chipset Snapdragon X35 Operating system OpenWRT 22.03 5G download 220Mbps (256QAM) 5G upload 120Mbps (256QAM) 5G bands 25, 66, 71 4G bands 2/4/5/12/25/26/66/71 Cable USB-C to USB-C (USB 2.0)

Specifications Maximum Speed 220Mbps(DL) 100Mbps(UL) Wireless Coverage N/A Connections USB-C Compatibility T-Mobile Brand TCL

What’s good about the TCL Linport IK511?

Compact and quick to connect