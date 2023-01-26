It seems like everything's more expensive these days, and so many of the best Android smartphones cost a pretty penny. And if you're the sort of smartphone fan who enjoyed things like removable batteries, the analog headphone jack, and microSD support, it has to feel like you get less and less for your money every year. We haven’t lost all hope, though, and now TCL is launching the Ion X, with both plenty of those retro features and a super-affordable price.

The new TCL Ion X is a budget phone inside and out. A 2GHz MediaTek Helio G25 chip with 4G connectivity powers the phone, which TCL equips with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. On the outside, it sports a serviceable 6-inch 1440 x 720 pixel LCD panel, a 5MP selfie camera in the chunky upper bezel, and a single 13MP rear-facing camera. That sort of layout sounds positively old-school by modern standards, but pleasantly so.

2 Images

Close

If you ever need to add some more space, there's always the option to chuck in a microSD card, and if you get stuck in a boot loop, popping the battery out takes just a few moments. Thanks to the efficient silicon, the 3,000mAh battery should last this phone plenty long, and if it does start losing charge a few years down the road, replacing it will be a snap.

In the last five years, the yardstick for the best budget Android smartphones has improved significantly. However, there’s still a good number of shoppers who don’t have thousands, or even hundreds of dollars to spend on a new smartphone. TCL is one of the few brands still making affordable Android devices, and we aren’t complaining upon seeing these sorely missed features on the Ion X.

The TCL Ion X runs Android 12, and is available through T-Mobile's Metro in the US. You can buy this phone in-store for $120, or snag it for free if you opt for a new line. It looks like it would make for a great backup smartphone, burner (we won’t ask why you need one), or a means to relive the nostalgic glory days of earlier Android smartphones.