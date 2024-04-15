Summary TCL's innovative approach to AI-generated content with Next Stop Paris marks a milestone in the streaming market.

The first-ever AI-produced romance movie on TCLtv+ lacks quality in graphics and storytelling, disappointing some viewers while entertaining others with its absurdity.

Despite initial setbacks, the future of AI in cinema looks promising with advancements like OpenAI's Sora model.

When it comes to buying an Android TV, TCL is a top choice for many customers in North America. The brand has gained a solid reputation for making affordable TVs with high-end specifications. Last year, TCL launched its streaming service, TCLtv+, with over 200 streaming television channels, hoping to challenge big names in the streaming market. Meanwhile, TCL seems to be facing an uphill battle and has turned to generative AI to make content for its streaming app.

While many streaming services are investing heavily in original content, TCL is taking a unique approach with the launch of TCL+ Studios. Its first offering? A groundbreaking AI-generated romance movie, Next Stop Paris. This summer, the movie will debut on the TCLtv+ app, marking a significant milestone as the first-ever AI-produced original content on the streaming market. For now, viewers can get a taste of the trailer.

As spotted by Engadget, TCL calls this movie "the first AI-powered love story." Chris Regina, TCL's Chief Content Officer, and Daniel Smith, Chief Creative Officer, wrote The Next Stop Paris. Additionally, a group of artists and voice actors from the US, Canada, UK, and Poland helped craft it.

AI makes TCL's first original content, and it's terrible

If you expect to see a romance story like The English Patient by Anthony Minghella, you'd better back off now and look for another movie. Next Stop Paris is about a heartbroken woman on her way to Paris after her fiancé ran off with someone else at their wedding party. While the woman decides to go on the pre-planned honeymoon alone, she meets another man on the train, and they explore Paris together.

Aside from the boring story, the movie's graphics and lip-sync are awful. The characters are also depicted in the most unrealistic way possible. While TCL hopes to turn AI content into a strength, its first product could undermine the brand's identity and reputation in the hardware market. Fortunately, Chris Regina announced that TCL is also working on traditional content for its streaming service.

While TCL's initial attempt at AI-generated content may have fallen short, the future of AI in the cinema industry looks promising. OpenAI's latest initiative, Sora, is set to revolutionize the industry. Sora is an AI model that can craft movies from text prompts, producing films so realistic that it's difficult to distinguish them from human-made ones. This advancement in AI technology opens up a world of possibilities for the future of cinema.