Summary After showcasing the 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G and 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G at CES and MWC this year, TCL has officially launched these two phones in the US via carriers Spectrum and C-Spire.

The 50 XL NXTPAPER will set you back by $200, whereas the smaller 50 XE NXTPAPER has a price tag of $149.

But since neither phone is available unlocked, buying options are somewhat limited right now.

TCL demoed the 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G and the 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G smartphones earlier this year at CES. Over a month later, the manufacturer gave us another glimpse of these two unique smartphones during MWC 2024. Nearly five months after that second preview, the company is now bringing the two devices to US shores.

The 50 XE NXTPAPER features a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen (LCD) with a decent 90Hz refresh rate. Storage is limited to 128GB, although it's expandable via microSD. There's only 4GB of RAM available on board, which justifies the $149 price tag. TCL's product page lists the MediaTek MT6835 as the chipset of choice on the cheaper of the two new NXTPAPER smartphones.

Close

TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G

While the device looks well stacked in the camera department thanks to its 50MP+5MP+2MP setup on the back, don't expect it to be on par with some of the best phones in the business today. There's a solitary 8MP camera on the front, which should get the job done. Despite its relatively low price, we like the fact that the TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER comes with a 5,010mAh battery underneath, ensuring it lasts longer than conventional phones. It also supports fast charging at up to 18W.

Meanwhile, the larger 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G has a larger 6.78-inch FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ manages the performance side of things here, which is complemented by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. TCL is using the same trio of rear camera sensors on this particular model, but has bundled a larger 32MP front camera.

Close

TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G

Similarly, the 50 XL NXTPAPER has a 5,010mAh battery plus 18W fast charging support. Other things that both NXTPAPER phones have in common are Android 14 and, surprisingly, a 3.5mm headphone jack for those of us who still cling to wired headphones. Thankfully, the rear camera layout of the 50 XL NXTPAPER is radically different from the 50 XE NXTPAPER, which should make it easier to distinguish between the two similar-sounding phones.

Getting these new phones in the US is a little complicated

Although these phones are now officially available to buy in the US, it's not simple to get them yet. TCL has opted to partner exclusively with carriers like C-Spire and Spectrum for the 50 XL NXTPAPER and the 50 XE NXTPAPER, respectively. Furthermore, as Liliputing points out, neither smartphone is available unlocked at the moment, thus limiting the buying options for many prospective customers.

But if you are an existing Spectrum or C-Spire customer, you may want to check out these new NXTPAPER phones, which are making it to the US for the first time. This isn't TCL's first phone featuring its proprietary NXTPAPER display tech, with that honor going to the company's 40 NXTPAPER from last year. However, this device wasn't released in the US.