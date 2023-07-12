Source: TCL TCL 40XL $105 $170 Save $65 Despite being a budget offering, the TCL 40 XL packs quite a punch. It features a massive 6.75-inch 90Hz display backed by an equally big 5,000mAh battery. The only bummer here is the lack of 5G support. $105 at Amazon

The top budget Android phones are heavily discounted for Prime Day. Depending on your budget, you can find some excellent options on sale. If you have a tight budget, you should check out the TCL 40XL. While TCL is not as renowned as Motorola and other companies in the budget segment, its smartphones are good enough for basic use. Plus, they offer incredible value for money at their heavily discounted Prime Day prices. The same applies to the TCL 40XL, which you can get for as low as $105 after a massive 38% discount.

Why you should not miss this deal on the TCL 40XL

For a phone that costs just above $100, the TCL 40XL packs some amazing specs. You get a big 6.75-inch 90Hz LCD panel with dual stereo speakers, a 50MP rear camera, and a 13MP selfie shooter. And thanks to the 5,000mAh battery, the phone can last all day, regardless of how hard you push it.

The MediaTek Helio chipset is not powerful and will struggle while playing some of our favorite Android games. But for normal use like WhatsApp and web browsing, the TCL 40XL won't disappoint you.

With the base model, you get 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be further extended with a microSD card. Ideally, you should spring for the 6GB RAM variant with 256GB storage for $126, down from its usual price of $200.

The phone is not perfect, though. There's no 5G or NFC support, so you'll miss out on blazing-fast download speeds and mobile payments. If that's not an issue, the TCL 40XL, at its discounted price of $105, is one of a deal you should not miss. But there are plenty of great discounted Android phones available this Prime Day if this model doesn't quite make the cut.