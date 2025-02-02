I am the target audience for a projector. I already own two projectors: one that we bought for fun — a budget projector that gets very loud but that we don’t mind using outside for outdoor movie nights—and an Epson projector that’s usually used for classrooms, which we use for rear projection during Halloween.
Plus, I'm actually in the market for yet another projector because I have a room in my house that’s kind of a mystery design-wise for entertainment. It’s a modest living room not ideal for a TV because of the position of the fireplace, so my wife and I decided to explore projector options as a compromise. So, I thought the TCL A1 projector might be perfect because it’s both mid-range, and I am not looking for a top-of-the-line solution that must be out or mounted all the time. It seemed more handsome on display than even the eye-wateringly expensive Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K we reviewed a while ago.
Unfortunately, the TCL A1 didn't meet our needs — but it might meet yours.
TCL A1 Projector with Google TV
TCL's new A1 Projector comes with Google TV for access to personalized recommendations, but its biggest strength is in its portability. At only 5.5 pounds, the built-in handle makes this smart projector a smarter choice for those looking to take movie night into the backyard.
- Portable form factor
- Decent speakers for the size
- Throws big images ? up to 120 inches
- Google TV and the depth of apps supported
- Runs quietly
- Brightness ? 360 ISO lumens is not enough
- Sluggish performance
- Form factor awkward to mount
- No mute button on the remote
Specs, price, and availability
For this price, it should be brighter
TCL’s first jump into projectors is considered mid-range at $499. It has a unique vertical-box design, with a handle that doubles as an angle adjustor, RGB LED lights on the side (for, uh, small dance parties?), and Bluetooth speaker functionality (meaning it can be used to play music itself for said small dance parties), but, unfortunately, only rather dim 360 ISO lumens of projection via LED.
You can get one from Amazon or directly from TCL if you’d like. It comes in a neat carrying case with a seatbelt-like strap for easy storage and portability. Even though you can mount this, it feels like TCL doesn’t really want you to. It only comes in one color and pumps out a 1080p image up to 120 inches.
Specifications
- Brand
- TCL
- Native Resolution
- 1080p
- ANSI Lumens
- 360 ISO
- Projection Technology
- LCD
- Connectivity
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Audio
- 16w (8x2)
- OS
- Google TV
- Image Size
- Up to 120"
- Maximum Supported Resolution
- 1080p (with 4K Content Support)
- Lamp Type
- LED
- Ports
- HDMI, USB, Aux Out
- Size
- 5.0" x 7.6" x 10.4"
- Weight
- 5.5 lbs
- Power source
- Plug
- Projection Method
- Front
- Wireless connectivity
- Wi-Fi 4 (802.11a/b/g/n/n)
- Aspect ratio
- 16x9