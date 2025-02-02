I am the target audience for a projector. I already own two projectors: one that we bought for fun — a budget projector that gets very loud but that we don’t mind using outside for outdoor movie nights—and an Epson projector that’s usually used for classrooms, which we use for rear projection during Halloween.

Plus, I'm actually in the market for yet another projector because I have a room in my house that’s kind of a mystery design-wise for entertainment. It’s a modest living room not ideal for a TV because of the position of the fireplace, so my wife and I decided to explore projector options as a compromise. So, I thought the TCL A1 projector might be perfect because it’s both mid-range, and I am not looking for a top-of-the-line solution that must be out or mounted all the time. It seemed more handsome on display than even the eye-wateringly expensive Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K we reviewed a while ago.

Unfortunately, the TCL A1 didn't meet our needs — but it might meet yours.

TCL A1 Projector with Google TV 6 / 10 $380 $500 Save $120 TCL's new A1 Projector comes with Google TV for access to personalized recommendations, but its biggest strength is in its portability. At only 5.5 pounds, the built-in handle makes this smart projector a smarter choice for those looking to take movie night into the backyard. Pros & Cons Portable form factor

Decent speakers for the size

Throws big images ? up to 120 inches

Google TV and the depth of apps supported

Runs quietly Brightness ? 360 ISO lumens is not enough

Sluggish performance

Form factor awkward to mount

No mute button on the remote $500 at TCL $380 at Amazon

Specs, price, and availability

For this price, it should be brighter

TCL’s first jump into projectors is considered mid-range at $499. It has a unique vertical-box design, with a handle that doubles as an angle adjustor, RGB LED lights on the side (for, uh, small dance parties?), and Bluetooth speaker functionality (meaning it can be used to play music itself for said small dance parties), but, unfortunately, only rather dim 360 ISO lumens of projection via LED.

You can get one from Amazon or directly from TCL if you’d like. It comes in a neat carrying case with a seatbelt-like strap for easy storage and portability. Even though you can mount this, it feels like TCL doesn’t really want you to. It only comes in one color and pumps out a 1080p image up to 120 inches.

Specifications Brand TCL Native Resolution 1080p ANSI Lumens 360 ISO Projection Technology LCD Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 Audio 16w (8x2) OS Google TV Image Size Up to 120" Maximum Supported Resolution 1080p (with 4K Content Support) Lamp Type LED Ports HDMI, USB, Aux Out Size 5.0" x 7.6" x 10.4" Weight 5.5 lbs Power source Plug Projection Method Front Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 4 (802.11a/b/g/n/n) Aspect ratio 16x9 Expand

What’s good about the TCL A1 projector

Design, portability, Google TV