To say TCL had a busy year would be underselling it. The company launched its largest Mini LED yet, a 115-inch monstrosity, along with upgrades to most of its lineup. Now the company has announced its first portable entertainment solution in the A1 Projector, a smart projector that can blast your favorite movies up to 120 inches across the canvas. It also sports a built-in sound system, Google TV, and many other features.

The TCL A1 Projector plays content at 1080p resolution and promises true-to-life colors thanks to technology that will automatically adjust the device's settings for the best possible viewing experience, according to TCL's press release.

The projector has two 8W speakers to drive sound, alongside Dolby Audio processing to clean up and enhance every sound effect. It also comes with Google TV, and that means easy access to services like Netflix, Hulu, and more. TCL says the A1 can access more than 10,000 apps and browse more than 800 free live TV channels, which is a lot of content.

Due to Google's inclusion, the projector also has voice control, meaning you can use Google Assistant to find your next great binge-watch — just tell it you're looking for something similar to another show you love, or you can just describe what you're in the mood for.

Ready for travel

The projector's biggest strength is in its portability; at only 5.5 pounds with a built-in handle, you don't have to strain to carry this gadget from party to party. The handle also doubles as a stand, which you can further adjust to tweak the projector's angle.

When fully set up, the A1 has a maximum throw distance of 10.8 feet, a minimum distance of just over 4 feet, and you can connect laptops, game consoles, and more to it for even more versatility. Let me tell you, Mario Kart is a lot of fun when played on a massive screen. The fact this projector isn't 4K is a letdown, though, especially with how good projector technology has become in the last few years.

That said, most projectors aren't as portable as the A1, and TCL's experience with creating display tech really shines through when you look at all the features like Light Sync and the one-touch operation. With the right backing, the image is crisp and clear without being washed-out. If this sounds like something you'd be interested in, you can pick one for yourself for just $500.