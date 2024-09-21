TCL 85-inch S5 Google smart TV $800 $1000 Save $200 The TCL S5 Series is the kind of TV that prioritizes screen size over anything else. This isn’t a bad thing though, as this 4K QLED still delivers an amazing picture, regardless of its monolithic size. $800 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a TV that's not going to leave a huge crater in your wallet, the TCL S5 series is going to be it. And while it may be one of the brand's more affordable lineup of TVs, you're still getting a lot of great features here. Furthermore, the TV also offers fantastic picture quality and an excellent menu system supported by Google TV.

If that wasn't enough, this particular model here offers a huge display that comes in at 85 inches. And best of all, the price of the TV is now being discounted to one of its lowest yet. Normally this TV retails for $1000, by the $200 discount drops the price down to just $799.99 for a limited time.

What's great about TCL's 85-inch Google smart TV?

Source: TCL

When it comes to the details, this TV offers pretty much everything that you could want from a smart TV in 2024. The TCL S5 series delivers with its 4K resolution, and excellent colors and contrast with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG.

In addition, you also get great sound here as well, with a built-in woofer that provides full sound and an immersive experience thanks to support for DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos. Of course, you also get plenty of connectivity here with three HDMI ports, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth.

Furthermore, the TV is also Google TV, providing a continuously updated system with slick menu UIs and easy access to all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO's Max, and more. You can also use the included remote for voice commands, making it even easier to navigate to your favorite channel or show.

And with Chromecast and AirPlay 2, you can easily beam the content from your phone to the big screen and share photos, videos, and even music. Overall, this is a pretty good TV that comes at an excellent price. For a limited time, you can save $200, which makes this TV a no-brainer if you need something big with plenty of features.