The holiday season is fast approaching, so you may soon have plenty of time to unwind at home and catch up on your favorite TV shows and movies. Instead of making do with a less-than-ideal television setup, why not treat yourself to the TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV?

Thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, you can purchase this TV for almost 25% off. Originally priced at $499, you can now snag the TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV for just $370.

Why the TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV is worth buying

Priced at a discount of almost 25%, the TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV offers excellent value. One of the first things you'll likely notice about this TV is that it's designed with a sleek metal bezel-less design. The edge-to-edge screen design looks stunning and minimalist, and the back of the TV offers you access to all the ports.

But the TCL 55-inch Q6 isn't just another good-looking device. Boasting a 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV offers four times the resolution of a standard 1090p Full HDTV. It's designed with QLED Quantum Dot Technology, which allows for a better range of colors that maintain their accuracy even at maximum brightness. Whether it's the fiery orange of the sun or the pleasant blue hue of the sky, you'll find that this TV reproduces colors with the utmost precision.

This TCL TV is also a great choice for gamers, given that it includes Game Accelerator 120, which enables quick and responsive gameplay. The inclusion of HDR10+ and HighBrightness Direct LED Backlight adds to the immersive quality that this TV can provide. It's Bluetooth-enabled, so you can pair it with your go-to Bluetooth headset for an excellent wireless audio experience. It also supports Alexa, so you can easily check for weather updates or live scores.

If you're in the market for a new television that offers top-tier tech at exceptional value, the TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV should absolutely make it to your list. Of course, if you're looking for other ways to bring your home into the modern era, there are plenty of smart home deals that could help.