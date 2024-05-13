Summary Tasker remains a top Android tool, offering users a way to automate mundane tasks.

The latest update includes getting it ready for Android 15 by making use of a new Device Effects API.

For now, there isn't much that can be done, but this lays the important groundwork for things to come.

Tasker has been around for some time, and even though it has changed hands since its initial release, it's still one of the best tools you can download for Android in 2024. If you've never heard of the app, well, you're in for a treat, as you're about to discover a whole new world that relies on automation to do everyday mundane tasks without a lot of interaction.

It isn't the easiest app to understand, and it does take some time to really get into each setting to tweak and adjust, but once you've managed to clear that hurdle, you'll have more than 350 different actions available to really create a unique experience. With that said, the current Tasker developer has been doing a great job keeping things up to date with the integration of OpenAI's ChatGTP, and is now, laying the groundwork for Google's upcoming release of Android 15.

A new release that builds the foundation for what lies ahead

In a Reddit thread, developer João Dias shared that the latest update for the app was now available and that it would make use of a new Device Effects API that was added to Android 15. As of now, there aren't too many things that can be done using that API, but users will be able to set scree to grayscale, dim wallpaper, and toggle AOD on and off. Again, will this update isn't all that impressive, the new change is laying the foundation of potentially what's to come in the future.

Dias has shared that with this new API, users may get access to future actions in Tasker like toggles for auto brightness, tap to wake, maximize doze, and so many more. Of course, these are just thoughts from Dias at the moment, so there is the possibility that they may never come. But at last the app will be ready for the next generation of Android as soon as it is released to the public later this year. You can see some of the actions being demoed in a new video posted above.

Dias has also made some improvements to the app as well, like a new condition editor, vertical positioning when using multiple editors, and the added functionality of being able to select multiple actions at once. Of course, if you want all the details, you can check out the full changelog below. And be sure to keep an eye out for upcoming changes that will no doubt take Tasker to a new level.

Added new Set Device Effects action (not working for now; will only work when building Android 15 apps for the general public is possible)

In new Tasker UI, allow to long-select option and delete/clone/toggle multiple actions at the same time. You can even long-select actions on different editors and the long-select option will be applied to all

In new Tasker UI, added ability to edit conditions

In new Tasker UI, added ability to easily select tasks and Tasker widgets in their respective actions

In new Tasker UI, allow UI Tuner to set the border radius of on-screen elements

In new Tasker UI, on narrow devices when using multiple editors, show them on top of each other instead of side by side

When setting an immutable Task/Profile/Project variable, show an error instead of the action silently finishing in success

Allow to continue after error in Arrays Merge action

Now, there are a few ways to gain access to this build version, with the most direct way being just to sign up for the beta. Users can also just wait to get the update from the Google Play Store (which will be when Android 15 arrives), or download the APK direct. This is a specific version of Tasker built for Android 15, so if you want to test these new functions, you will need to download this new version. For the most part, you're already getting a lot to experiment with here, but there's probably going to be more as we get closer to the launch of Android 15, so stay tuned.