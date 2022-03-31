Tasker is easily among the most powerful apps for Android. It can also be equally daunting to use, especially for newcomers with an interface that's not really user-friendly. To make things easier, the developer behind the app recently launched "Tasky" with Tasker 6.0 beta that offers a simplified new UI aimed at beginners where they can download and start using pre-made routines on their device. Following feedback from the first beta, dev João Dias has released Tasker 6.0.1 beta with further improvements to Tasky and monitors for running tasks and active profiles.

As announced on the official Tasker subreddit, in Tasky view, it is now possible to browse through the entire TaskerNet shares (i.e., pre-made routines from other Tasker users) when you apply a filter. Once you download a routine, it will appear under the Local tab, with all the available routines located in the Cloud tab. Additionally, Tasker will first show all the special permissions required by a routine that you will have to grant before it can run.

Another significant improvement is the addition of running tasks and active profiles monitors. So far, it was not possible to know which tasks were currently running in Tasker. To change this, there are two new options under the Monitoring section in the Tasker menu: Running Tasks and Active Profiles. The former acts like Windows Task Manager and shows all the running tasks, while the latter shows every active profile. These features were already present in the first beta, but the developer admits that he forgot to mention them back then.

The full changelog of Tasker 6.0.1 beta is as follows:

- Made Tasky bottom navigation based after you enable your first routine. You now get a separate tab for local and online routines - Searching TaskerNet with tags and date now works correctly and fetches all results instead of just the first 12 in some cases - When you enable a routine in Tasky it tells you which permissions are needed before really enabling it - Added icon indicating that a routine is active. Will probably change icon to something else later but wanted something to show that - Made card flip animation faster or disabled if the animation setting in Tasker is disabled - Fixed many small Tasky related issues/bugs - Fixed getting all day, recurring calendar events with the Test App action - Don't show action problems (like app doesn't exist, etc) if action is disabled - Added option to get music playing position in millis to Test Media action - Show message that Toggle Split Screen action is not supported on Android 12L and Android 13 - Fixed some Auto and Material You theme issues

You can give Tasky a try by signing up for the Tasker beta program on the Google Play Store or use the download link provided by the developer.

