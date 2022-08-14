The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are old news and in Google's rear view mirror. For now, the Pixel 6a is getting its 15 minutes to shine before the Pixel 7 phones inevitably push them aside, too. It's just the way things go. But it also might be prime time to go a-huntin' for some terrific Pixel deals... except in this case, you'd have to do it in the real world.

Threads on the r/GooglePixel subreddit (via 9to5Google) have popped up with people penning posts telling the good people online about their stroke of luck coming across a 128GB Pixel 6 Pro in Stormy Black on final markdown, snagging it for 70% off. That brings it down from an MSRP of $900 to an impulse buy-level of $270. So far, such clearance stickers have been found in Florida, Georgia, and Massachusetts.

3 Images

Close

But don't go thinking you'll just find them in any Target because the situation definitely depends on the particular store. One redditor claiming to be an employee says the chain has four markdown tiers — 15%, 30%, 50%, and 70% off — and that the only reason they could think of for marking down stock is because the store wasn't "supposed to have it in the first place." They also say not to call their store to ask about their Pixel 6 Pro inventory. Another self-identified employee says not every store has the same stock. Their store carried the Pixel 6, but not the 6 Pro.

People have been advising bargain seekers to check inventory scanner site BrickSeek to see if they have stores with low inventory (usually two units or one unit) before heading out. Low stock is not a guarantee of a low price, it's just an indicator. If you do take the effort to visit a Target, remember to be polite and kind to the sales associates.

Still, we're not surprised to hear about retailers emptying shelves for the upcoming Pixel 7. There have been suggestions from some of the cheekier folk on the threads that those who can snag a bargain here can trade up nicely to the newer phone come release day. We don't officially recommend that, obviously.