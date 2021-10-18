The Pixel 6 prices are looking better and better

We’ve just learned that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will cost much less than we dared hope, starting at just $600 and $900, respectively. But just like Apple and Samsung, Google isn’t calling it a day at this point. A trusted source has shared an image with us showing that Target will offer a pre-order deal for those who are interested in the Pixel Buds.

As the image of the internal Target system reveals, buyers who purchase the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel Buds A-Series as a bundle will save $99, essentially giving them the earbuds for free. Given how favorably the new Pixel Buds fared in our review, this should definitely be a sweet deal if you wanted to get new true wireless earbuds already — or a way to make some quick money by selling them online.

The deal is supposed to go live tomorrow, October 19, at 11 am PT, which would be right when the "Pixel Fall Launch" event should conclude. We presume that other pre-order offers will go live at this time, too.

It’s also almost safe to assume that Target won’t be the only store offering generous deals like this. Earlier this month, a leak revealed that a German retailer would give Pixel 6 buyers free Bose Headphones 700, usually worth $380 when purchased standalone. And we can’t imagine that the US would be left without similar great deals.

In any case, you’ll probably have to be quick when you want a new Pixel 6 — we wouldn’t be surprised if they sold like hotcakes, with potential month-long backorders ensuing.

