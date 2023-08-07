If there's one household chore that both literally and figuratively sucks, it's vacuuming.

Luckily for us, robotic vacuum cleaners are in the world, to effortlessly sweep away the dust and dirt that our busy lives often preclude us from doing ourselves.

With their range of award-winning robovacs, Roborock stands at the forefront of this robotic revolution. Offering efficient, smart cleaning for every home, Roborock vacuum cleaners provide the perfect way to keep your home spotless.

And by using the Roborock App and its convenient time-saving features, you can banish that household mess with just one tap.

Roborock: A robo revolution in household cleaning

Founded in 2014, Roborock quickly established itself as a brand leader in home robotics and appliances.

Through its dedicated research and development, Roborock has produced some of the most innovative home-cleaning devices and robotic appliances on the market. In particular, their robotic, cordless, and wet/dry vacuum cleaners have helped distinguish them from the competition.

Implementing an ever-evolving list of features that include precision mapping, enhanced algorithms, dual-camera obstacle avoidance, ultrasonic mopping and so much more, Roborock's product range excels at those laborious tasks that you'd rather not do yourself.

And thanks to the Roborock App, your robot vacuum cleaner can get to work just the way you want it to, while you sit back and enjoy the benefits of a hassle-free cleaning experience.

Worry-free cleaning with the Roborock App

With the Roborock App, you can ensure your home is cleaned just the way you want it to be.

Choose the route your robot vacuum cleaner will travel, set the suction power, scrub intensity, program schedules, and set timers. The Roborock App has been designed to allow you to easily manage how every floor in every room is cleaned.

Here are 5 great reasons to try out the Roborock App for yourself.

Map your home precisely

Precision mapping of your home via the Roborock App can render the floor plans in 2D, 3D, or Matrix styles. This helps your robovac build a more complete picture of your living space.

This easy-to-use feature is simple to set up, and quickly builds a complete map of your home, helping your robot vacuum cleaner to ensure that every corner of your living space remains spotless.

Customize multi-purpose cleaning

Most homes have different types of flooring in different rooms, whether they're carpeted, hard floors, or tiled. With the Roborock App, you can specify the floor types in each room, so that your robot vacuum cleaner knows the best way to clean each one.

Being able to distinguish between floor types is incredibly useful in larger homes. For example, if you want your Roborock device to clean your hard floor tiles in the kitchen and then move onto the lounge straight after, you won't have to manually intervene.

Enhance cleaning effectiveness

Using the app, you can set the scrub intensity or suction power for your robovac. You can also set its route and change its speed of travel, depending on how intense you want the cleaning to be.

Communal areas such as living rooms, kitchens, or playrooms can receive a deeper clean, which is much more effective at picking up stubborn dirt. With the Roborock App, it's easy to target the areas that require more intensive cleaning and instruct your robot to give them the attention they need.

Avoid obstacles and risky areas

With built-in obstacle avoidance cameras, Roborock's vacuum cleaners can negotiate the best path of travel across the room, detecting and then avoiding any unmapped obstacles. They can also identify any high-risk areas that could cause them to get stuck, and recalibrate their path of travel to avoid potential hazards.

For instance, kids have a tendency to leave their toys around. The last thing you'd want is for your robot vacuum to suck up your kid's favorite toy. Roborock devices avoid obstacles thanks to their advanced mapping and obstacle-avoidance cameras.

Check robot status anytime

Keep tabs on your robovac at all times. Check its battery level, suction power, scrub intensity setting, cleaning time, and route of travel, all via the app.

By enabling you to check in with your robot vacuum at any time, you'll have complete peace of mind that your robot remains primed to provide your home with the best possible cleaning. And being able to track its progress allows you to easily make plans around scheduled clean times.

Tap tap clean simplicity

By bringing Roborock's technology into your life you can enjoy effortless cleaning around the home. No matter which robot cleaner you choose, the Roborock App makes controlling it easy and intuitive.

Clean up the dining area after breakfast without lifting a finger, while you get the kids to school. Mop away spillages with a simple tap tap, or say goodbye to muddy paw prints with a quick swipe.

With the Roborock App, you can tap tap clean anytime.

You're the boss. Send your robovac out to clean the entire house, or tell it to service a particular room. Highlight specific zones in your home, and your robot vacuum will travel there and take care of it for you. Or you can use the app to identify a specific spot, like a muddy patch or spillage, and send your cleaner over to do its thing.

Roborock recognizes that every home is different, from the floorplans to the people living inside of it. And by pairing one of their exceptional robot vacuum cleaners with the Roborock App, you can fully customize cleaning schedules to suit you and your lifestyle.

However, you need your home to be cleaned, Roborock has got you covered. And thanks to the Roborock App, keeping your home spotless is as easy as tap tap clean.

See at Google Play