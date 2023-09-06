Source: Disney Disney+ $6 $24 Save $18 Disney+ is far more than a destination for all your favorite childhood films and Disney Channel shows; this platform boasts a magical selection from Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, Star Wars, and, of course, the Disney Vault itself. You also get access to hundreds of Disney+ Original shows and films — like the newest episodes of Ahsoka — for over 75% off, getting three months for less than the price of one. $6 at Disney+

There are top-tier streaming services everywhere these days, including free websites that suit just about anyone who loves content. But there is one streaming service that brings both nostalgia and original content together so seamlessly. And that's Disney+, with a magical mix of old-school TV shows such as X-Men and new original miniseries like Secret Invasion. As a streaming service, you can not only watch content on your favorite smart TV but also on your smartphone and laptop, for when you need a shot of nostalgia during a hard day at work. Right now, this deal gives you three months of Disney Plus for just $2 each through Sept. 9.

Why a Disney+ subscription is worth buying

One of the big reasons why someone should think about getting Disney+ as a streaming service is the access you get to Disney movies that were once in theaters. Movies such as The Little Mermaid — the new live-action and the classic animation from 1989 — and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are already streaming on the platform, and any original programming from Marvel to Star Wars either originates on Disney+ or ends up there after its theatrical/television run. For example, if you’ve been waiting to see the continuation of Star Wars Clone Wars and Rebels, Ahsoka is here breaking hearts and blowing minds.

Other reasons why Disney+ is worth it is the platform: you can expect regular releases of new content and the ability to stream to multiple devices at once, and there is a range of 4K titles from National Geographic, Marvel, and even 20th Century Fox. Plus, there are built-in personalized recommendations for up to seven profiles.

This basic subscription comes with ads, which means you’ll see them at the beginning of your video and throughout the program, but even with ads, the price can’t be beat right now. While the initial price is $2 each month, after three months, the retail price goes up to $8, unless you cancel the subscription first.

The only difference between the basic and premium Disney+ subscriptions is that the premium subscription has ad-free streaming and offline viewing of downloaded content. If you’re fine with not having those two features, this Disney+ deal saves you 75% on three months of content that works for the whole family, and once it's over, you can add in Hulu for $2 and make it a mega marathon.