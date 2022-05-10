Tales of Luminaria is a mobile gacha game in the Tales series from Bandai Namco; described as a high-quality anime RPG, but in reality, it started off rough in the West and apparently never got better. Well, Bandai announced early this morning that the game isn't long for this world, set to close down in two months. The typical we're sorry post is available on Twitter, thanking players while apologizing for not "doing enough." Sadly, the game will end in the middle of its planned story, though one last episode is scheduled for the end of May, with the game's servers going offline on July 19th.

As you can see in the tweet above, Bandai will shut down Tales of Luminaria on July 19th. If you click through to the website, you're greeted by a notice of termination. All items and PB-Stones (the purchasable in-game currency) need to be used before the end date this July, and the ability to purchase more in-game currency has already been turned off, though there is suspiciously no mention of refunds in the notice of termination.

As of today, all future weekly episodes are canceled, though one more episode is on the way at the end of the month, appropriately called Episode Final. Bandai is tossing around the idea of offering a digital archive for the game's assets, like costumes and illustrations, though this only sounds like a possibility for now and isn't official.

So there you have it, Tales of Luminaria only made it six months in the West before Bandai came swinging with its ax, proving once again that F2P collection-based mobile games are often an incredibly poor investment of time and money, as you never know when the rug will be randomly pulled out from under your feet. Still, the game isn't dead just yet and will run until July 19th, so if you still have some extra currency lingering, get to spending before your time runs out.

