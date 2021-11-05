This past September, Tales of Arise landed on PC and consoles, reinvigorating interest in Bandai Namco's long-running action RPG series. So, of course, a mobile game has been released to capitalize on this success. That game is Tales of Luminaria, officially launched today. Unlike the core Tales games that exist as premium experiences, Tales of Luminaria is a free-to-play gacha RPG that doesn't deviate much from Bandai's other F2P anime games. The graphics are superb, but the controls stink, the UI is atrocious, and the performance is fairly lackluster thanks to endless loading screens. So far, Play Store reviews are relatively low for a new gacha release, but it would seem these low scores are deserved.

The above trailer offers a quick glimpse of Tales of Luminaria in action (if you can see around all of the 2D art that covers the gameplay). While Tales of Luminaria may look the part, once you boot up the game, you'll see it's simply a gacha money-grab. The homescreen looks more like an MMO's landing page than an actual start screen, and in order to jump into some gameplay, you'll have to switch away from the home screen to the episode tab, which feels like a bizarre way to start a game. You'll play through chapters that are made up of mindless corridors as you fight one enemy after another. What's strange is that these episodes take forever to complete, to the point Bandai actually added in a button so players can take a break without losing progress, which just feels like sloppy game design.

You can only play in portrait, and you can't rotate the camera, which means you can't see where you're going, making the gameplay feel very claustrophobic. This is made worse by the awful touch controls, where the thumbstick and your primary attack exist as one button, which you'll also use to dodge. To say the controls feel awful is an understatement, and even though there are some sensitivity settings available, they hardly help.

Performance hasn't fared well either. There are loading screens everywhere, and they take forever to load. While there are three graphic options in the settings (low, medium, and high), all three are capped at 30FPS for some reason, so gameplay rarely feels smooth even though it at least looks nice. Since this is a free-to-play release, in-app purchases range from $0.99 - $79.99, and there is an optional battle pass that will run players $5 a month, which I'm sure will help to score a few good drops. At the very least, these drops are friendly for free players, with a 4% drop rate for the highest tier.

So yeah, Tales of Luminaria exists in this odd form of limbo where there's tons of polish as far as graphics and voicework are concerned, but then there's the rest of the game, which feels like a blatant and lazy money grab, which sure lines up with the majority of F2P mobile releases from Bandai Namco. Form over function, as it were. Still, if you'd like to take a look for yourself, there's no harm since the game is free. Just make sure to watch out for the greedy monetization.

