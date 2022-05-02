Looking to spruce up a bare patch on your bookshelf with something bright and smart? You might want to pick up an Echo Show 8 or an Echo Show 15 — as part of its wider Mother's Day sales, Amazon has brought these displays down to their lowest prices to date.
The Echo Show 8 is our Editor's Choice for smart displays when you want no-hassle video calls with your family from your workdesk or bedroom. But if you really want something to fill a wall or a table, you might want to step it up to an Echo Show 15, which we've reviewed. You can watch videos, listen to music or podcasts, and get updates on everything you need to know without having to turn on your PC or unlock your phone.
As noted by our friends at XDA-Developers, we're dealing with some personal records, so to say. The Echo Show 8 is down to its lowest price yet with this sale at just $90 ($40 off). Meantime, the Echo Show 15 gets its first-ever discount at $200 ($50 off). Head down to the links below and get yourself some Echo action.
