If you're on the lookout for a discount on a premium set of wireless headphones, the Beats Studio Pro are currently marked down to $180 at Amazon and Best Buy. This makes for $170 in savings, as the Studio Pro headphones regularly cost a whopping $350. This is also the lowest price we've seen on the Studio Pro in several months, and close to their lowest price ever. Several colors are available to choose from at this price, and you'll get three free months of Apple Music included if you decide to purchase at Best Buy.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro

Beats has long been one of the most popular headphone brands, and while it makes a number of different headphones and earbuds meant for the masses, the Beats Studio Pro check-in as its premium offering. You'll find some features in the Studio Pro that aren't available in more entry-level models, with Spatial Audio being at the top of the list.

Spatial Audio creates an immersive audio environment that recognizes your head position to deliver a 360-degree listening experience. This technology makes the Studio Pro headphones something to consider if you spend a lot of time in front of a home theater setup.

But with ANC being one of the Beats Studio Pro's main features, they're also worth a consideration if you're looking to block out the noise around you for a distraction-free work day. The ANC is fully adaptive to any environment, and it includes a transparency mode that allows you to remain more aware of your surrounding environment.

A premium set of headphones, however, must deliver premium audio quality. The Studio Pro are engineered to be the most powerful and precise over-ear headphones Beats has ever made. These headphones even have a built-in digital-to-analog converter that delivers high-fidelity lossless audio with a USB-C cable connection.

The Beats Studio Pro connect easily to Android devices in addition to their well-known compatibility with Apple devices. They can reach up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, and Fast Fuel technology provides four hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging.

You can pick the Beats Studio Pro up at Best Buy or Amazon for just $180. This deal is good for $170 off the Studio Pro's regular price of $350, and it's the best price we've seen on the premium headphones in several months.