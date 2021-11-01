Amazon is dishing out some of the best deals we've seen on its branded devices in honor of Alexa's 7th birthday. That means Echo devices, Fire TV devices, and even an Alexa-powered Mickey Mouse wall clock at low, low prices.

Of course, the voice assistant got its start on the Echo speakers and the 4th-gen version is available at its best price yet. The Echo Dot is also at a pretty good price while the Echo Buds are great for those who want to size down to just their ears — the buds are at a record-matching price. And hey, why not a Mickey Mouse-themed Echo wall clock? You're getting the best price for it this year.

If ebooks are more your pace, the Kindle is a great option. Want video to go along with it? The Fire HD 8 and 8 Plus are also ripe for the picking. They're all at record low prices.

Need some real infrastructure around your internet-connected home? The Fire TV Stick 4K is half-off. You'll also get great prices on an Eero 6 Wi-Fi mesh system and the best prices on an Eero Pro 6 system.

Amazon has a ton of other products and bundles at major discount today, so do go and explore if you think you might need something with Alexa today.

