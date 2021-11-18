Since 1988, the Unicode Consortium has been quietly working behind the scenes to standardize how text gets displayed on the web. In 2010, it first incorporated support for the initial batch of 722 emoji. Since then, hundreds more have been added, with the latest batch made official back in September. Today, we got our first look at the proposals for the next lot.

While some of the new inclusions shared by the Unicode blog are meant for fun, like the pair of maracas, a goose, and a moose head, others are more run-of-the-mill, like a selection of hearts in three new colors. If you're after new faces, you might be disappointed — the only addition is a "shaking face" meant to resemble shock or an earthquake. It's important to note that these are just provisional candidates for inclusion into Unicode, so some of these may not make the final cut. That said, any one of these selections might make its way into your texts next year.

For an emoji to become a part of Unicode, it has to be proposed, which anyone can do between April 15 and August 31 of any given year. After that, it's up to the Unicode Emoji Subcommittee to decide based on a set selection of factors.

The group does consider public feedback, so if you want to offer your opinion, you can do so here. Any emoji that makes the cut will be included in Unicode 15.0, scheduled to arrive in September 2022.

