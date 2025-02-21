It can be difficult to find deals on top-rated earbuds, but the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are currently $30 off at a number of retailers. This deal brings the price of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 down to $199, which is a pretty substantial discount for a somewhat recently released set of earbuds. You can add some additional savings if you make a purchase at Best Buy and have a similar device to trade-in, but the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are also available for $199 at Amazon and in the Google Store.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

We're a fan of the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, and gave them an 8.5/10 in our review of the popular earbuds. But we also find them to be the best intuitive and comfortable wireless earbuds, and place them among our choices for the best wireless earbuds. They were designed to be the most comfortable earbuds ever, making them a great listening option for anyone who finds themselves with their earbuds in for long chunks of the day.

Audio quality is really good on the Pixel Buds Pro 2, as they have large 11mm drivers that push powerful bass, as well as a high-frequency chamber for smooth treble. They have Spatial Audio capabilities, so you can use these earbuds for watching movies on your home theater, but they also have impressive ANC, so they're equally capable drowning out office noises throughout the day.

Like many of the newest generation of earbuds, you'll find AI capabilities aboard the Pixel Buds Pro 2. They're built for Google AI, which chips in to power twice the ANC and delivers a premium-level audio quality. Also included is Conversation Detection, which automatically pauses your music when you start talking, allowing you to keep the earbuds in as long as you like without missing a beat in your external life.

You'll get up to eight hours of battery life with the Pixel Buds Pro 2, and their included charging case will give you another 30 hours of listening time. With this deal you can grab them for $199, which is a savings of $30 from their $229 regular price. They're available at Amazon, Google, and Best Buy, but only for a limited time.