One of the most portable Bluetooth speakers on the market is seeing a similarly small price right now. The JBL Clip 5 is encroaching on a new all-time low price, as both Best Buy and Amazon have it marked down to $60. That's a 25% savings from its regular price of $80, and every color in the Clip 5 lineup is available at this price. You'll want to act quickly if you need a way to play your music on the go, as this is a limited time deal and there's no telling how long it will last.

Why you should buy the JBL Clip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker

JBL makes some of the most popular Bluetooth speakers on the market, and despite its portability, the JBL Clip 5 can still pack some audio punch. It delivers JBL's Pro Sound with punchy bass and good audio balance all around. You can even connect two Clip 5s to create a stereo pair, which would make a great way to create a solid listening environment on the patio, at the beach, or while camping.

But portability is likely the biggest draw of the Clip 5. It's one of the most portable speakers out there, and it features a redesigned carabiner with a wide opening. You can easily clip it to anything from backpacks to purses, or from bikes to belt loops. It has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, which ensures you can take it with you just about anywhere.

And despite its small form factor, the JBL Clip 5 manages some serious battery life. It can reach up to 12 hour of playback on a single charge, with an additional three hours of life available by tapping into the speaker's Playtime Boost functionality.

With the JBL Portable app you can get even more out of the Clip 5, as it allows you to fine-tune your audio playback with multiple equalizers presets. You can also create your own presets to adjust lows, mids, and highs to your liking.

The JBL Clip 5 typically goes for $80, but while this deal lasts you can pick it up for 25% off. That brings its price down to $60, which is one of the best prices we've seen for the Clip 5.