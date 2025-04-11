Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $65 $90 Save $25 The Amazon Echo Show 5 is the perfect countertop smart display. Use it to control all your smart home devices, watch movies and TV shows, get recipe help and so much more. $65 at Amazon

A smart display is the perfect device for harmonizing your smart home setup, and Amazon is currently discounting one of its most popular smart displays. You can grab the Amazon Echo Show 5 for just $65 right now, which is a $25 discount from its regular price of $90. Amazon will even throw in an additional 20% off if you have a similar device to trade-in. This deal is only good for a limited time, however, so don't hesitate if the Echo Show 5 sounds right for you.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display

Source: Amazon

You'll find several Echo Show models among our selections for the best smart displays, including the Amazon Echo Show 5, which we think is the best value smart display on the market. It's the perfect option for minimalists and anyone short on space. It has a 5.5-inch display that can show you anything from the news to weather, and it can also make video calls and stream music and shows.

Among its built-in apps are streaming services such as Amazon Music, Spotify, and Prime Video. The speaker is upgraded over previous generations of the Echo Show 5, delivering heftier bass and clearer vocals. The display will also keep you updated on what the Echo Show 5 is up to, displaying shows, song titles, and more at a glance.

If you have other smart home devices you can really put the Echo Show 5 to good use. It's capable of controlling compatible smart home devices like lights and thermostats, even when you aren't at home. And while the Echo Show 5 has a built-in camera to keep an eye on things, the smart display can also check-in on your front door if you have a compatible video doorbell set up. The built-in camera also makes the Echo Show 5 a good device for video chatting with friends and family.

If you're in the market for a smart display or any kind of Alexa-compatible device, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a worth a look while this deal lasts. It drops the Echo Show 5 to just $65, which is good for $25 off its regular price of $90.