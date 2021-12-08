You know you're getting serious drafting a report when you end up having to plug in a table. Google Docs hasn't been the most graceful of clients to manage them, but it's doing its part to improve.

For starters, instead of a tiny pop-up window, tables can be managed in a new sidebar. Changes to the fields in the bar will be reflected in real-time as opposed to the current requirement to apply changes.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

Users are now also able to pin persistent table headers across pages and designate row content that shouldn't be split across pages to ensure the consistency of the information they're presenting.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

Sorting out your cells is easier, too. Rows and columns can be highlighted, then dragged for relocation. In addition, there's a new button to add a row or column in the right-click menu. If there are different types of content — dates versus numbers, text versus links, etc. — sorting rows will group entries by content type, then in ascending or descending order.

These changes are rolling out to Google Workspace Rapid Release domains now and Scheduled Release domains starting December 22. It'll also be available to all other Google Docs users.

Indie gaming classic Super Hexagon is back and better than ever Today's update includes Android 11 and 12 support, along with high framerate and controller support

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email