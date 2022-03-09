The Galaxy Tab S8 series just came out in last month, but as per usual, deals are already available. Right now, the smaller two S8s — that's the Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8+ — each come with store credit on Amazon: $50 with the S8, $75 with the S8+.

With similar designs and displays to last year's models, the S8 and S8+ are hardly revolutionary — but the S7 series was already among the best Android tablets out there, and the S8 series improves on it in a few ways. That includes the use of the newer, beefier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 — these tablets are very fast.

2 Images Expand Expand

Close

Apple announced a new iPad Air yesterday that packs the company's M1 chipset for all of $599, but the Tab S8 has a better display and comes bundled with Samsung's S Pen — and with this deal, the S8 is effectively down to $650. To get your $50 in credit, just enter code ZXDDSPWVWFRB at checkout. The S8+, meanwhile, costs $900, but includes $75 in Amazon credit with code 3SQB2LND8NEE. That's a big jump in price, but the S8+ has a 12.4-inch OLED display to the S8's 11-inch LCD panel.

These deals are both available on Amazon right now and run through the end of the month. It's not a huge incentive, but if you were in the market for a new tablet anyway, a little bonus might be all you need.

Shop at Amazon:

Buy Galaxy Tab S8Buy Galaxy Tab S8+

I flew 3,600 miles to see the Google booth at MWC and all I got were these french fries I also got to touch a Galaxy Z Fold3 for two seconds

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email