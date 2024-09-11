Key Takeaways A new share tab groups feature is in the works for Google Chrome for Android.

A new Share button was spotted in Chrome Canary in the tab groups menu.

The feature is poised to allow you to share groups of tabs with friends and colleagues.

Tap a button and share your tab groups. That's a new feature coming to Chrome for Android. A Chrome Canary discovery reveals Google should be introducing the function soon, and sharing tab groups with family, friends, and colleagues from our Android phones is about to get a whole lot easier.

Renowned leaker Leopeva64 recently posted the discovery on X, pointing out a new tab group Share button has appeared on Chrome Canary on Android. Tapping the button leads to a prompt to enter the recipient's email address. Once they've accepted the invitation, users can manage the shared tab group and view recent activity from a dedicated interface.

This is a significant improvement over the previous implementation of an Invite button, which did not work. The Share button is now conveniently located in the tab group toolbar.

But wait, there's more

The tab group share animation is getting a visual overhaul thanks to new animated toast messages. Everything looks smoother and more visually pleasing and gives a touch of polish to the browsing experience.

This all points to an enhanced productivity experience and makes collaboration on Android better. The new share button, and the improved toast animations, makes the entire process of sharing tab groups more streamlined. It allows users to plan a trip with friends, share articles with family, or tackle projects for work, right from their phones.

Google has not made any announcements about the new tab group sharing on Chrome for Android. No official release date has been announced yet, either. But the polish of these features in Chrome Canary suggests they are in the final stages of development, and we could very well see them come to the stable version of Chrome for Android soon, perhaps with the stable Android 15 release in October.

The ability to share Chrome tab groups with our Android devices is yet another reason Chrome is one of the best browsers for productivity. It looks nice, too.