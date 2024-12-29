Summary T-Mobile’s Starlink beta is apparently rolling out invites to some users ahead of the 2025 launch.

The beta offers free messaging, targeting areas with poor cell coverage across 500,000 square miles in the US.

Android and iOS users, especially Samsung owners, are spotting a new "Satellite networks" page in their settings.

T-Mobile’s Starlink registration portal launched a few weeks ago and has already caught the attention of eager subscribers looking to snag a spot in the upcoming beta test. While device compatibility might be limited, T-Mobile is promising free messaging during the trial. The goal is to tackle connectivity issues in areas where cell towers fall short, covering 500,000 square miles across the US. Although the beta officially kicks off early next year, reports say some users who signed up are already getting invite links to start setting up the service.

Droid Life reports that some T-Mobile users on Android and iOS have spotted a new addition in their phone settings—a page for the Starlink-powered messaging solution. On Samsung phones, you’ll find it under system connection settings labeled as “Satellite networks.” Right now, it’s probably pretty bare, but once the beta kicks off, it’s expected to show detailed messaging plan information.

The new "Satellite networks" page likely means you’ve been picked for T-Mobile’s Starlink beta. This program aims to keep people connected in areas with little to no cell coverage. Using satellite tech, it creates direct-to-cell connections, making sure you can stay in touch, even in the most remote spots.

Starlink’s launch kicks off with text messaging, with voice and data services coming later. The free beta is intended to bring high-speed internet to underserved areas—think rural spots, remote locations, and even tricky situations like concerts or flights.

T-Mobile is aiming to roll out its Starlink service commercially in 2025. For now, the beta is free for postpaid voice customers with compatible devices. While the full list of supported phones is coming closer to launch, T-Mobile says most modern smartphones should work just fine.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile’s not the only one diving into satellite connectivity—AT&T teamed up with AST SpaceMobile, while Verizon started looking into Amazon’s Project Kuiper back in 2021.