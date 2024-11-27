Key Takeaways SpaceX and T-Mobile have teamed up to bring satellite-powered internet to T-Mobile phones, thanks to SpaceX’s direct-to-cell satellites.

SpaceX's direct-to-cell technology will connect millions of Americans with T-Mobile’s network, but there are still over 500,000 square miles of the US with no cell service.

FCC approval sets SpaceX ahead in the market, with potential for more companies to follow suit.

Imagine a world where staying connected isn’t limited by geography. That dream is becoming a reality thanks to SpaceX’s Starlink. Last month, SpaceX teamed up with T-Mobile to activate its direct-to-cell satellites, bringing much-needed communication support to hurricane-hit areas in Florida. The FCC initially gave the green light for this on a temporary basis, but now it’s official—T-Mobile and SpaceX have full approval to roll out satellite-powered internet coverage.

Reuters reports that the FCC has granted SpaceX the go-ahead to roll out a satellite-powered cellular network using its next-gen Starlink network. This is a big deal because it’s the first time a satellite operator and a cellular carrier have been cleared to use spectrum usually reserved for land-based networks. Teaming up with T-Mobile, SpaceX plans to wipe out cellular dead zones across the US, bringing coverage to even the most remote spots.

SpaceX and T-Mobile first announced this partnership back in summer 2022, aiming to let T-Mobile users connect to Starlink straight from their phones. The original plan was to launch in 2023, but regulatory roadblocks pushed things back. Now, as 2024 wraps up, they’ve cleared the hurdles and are ready to make it happen.

SpaceX’s satellites are rocking direct-to-cell tech that syncs up with T-Mobile’s massive network, covering millions of Americans. However, over 500,000 square miles of the country are still out of reach for cell towers.

T-Mobile and Starlink are the first to score approval, but Reuters points out that other companies have thrown their hats in the ring, with their satellite service applications still waiting for the FCC’s decision.

The approval gives Starlink a leg up in the US market

The FCC’s recent approval is a major win for SpaceX, giving it a solid edge in the US market. But getting the green light is just the beginning—the real challenge is making smartphones work smoothly with satellites zipping through space at crazy speeds.

Despite the technical hurdles, SpaceX has already made impressive strides, even pulling off a video call a few months ago. Plus, the FCC’s recognition of direct-to-phone connections during Hurricanes Helene and Milton shows just how this tech can be a lifesaver for remote, disconnected areas.