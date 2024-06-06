Summary Over 22M Americans work remotely and rely on internet, and T-Mobile offers a 5G backup for $30/month.

130GB data backup should be good for a week, but requires T-Mobile coverage and voice line.

T-Mobile's Home Internet plan offers more data at 1.2TB for just $10 more; it coulbe be a better option for backup service.

Keeping connected to the internet is kind of a big deal. Over 22 million Americans work exclusively from home, and when the internet goes out, no work gets done. You can certainly use your hotspot data in a pinch, but those allotments tend to be small and you can chew through your data if you're not careful. Other than hopping over to a cafe and hoping it has internet, there's not much you can do, but T-Mobile thinks it might have a solution.

Related AT&T vs. Metro by T-Mobile: Can AT&T still compete? Thinking of switching away from AT&T's high prices? Metro by T-Mobile could be the perfect prepaid carrier to help you save

What's in T-Mobile's Home Internet Backup plan?

Earlier today, T-Mobile announced a Home Internet Backup service that gives subscribers a 5G internet alternative for when their ISP drops the ball. For $30 per month, users will get 130GB of 5G data and a 5G gateway with no extra monthly fees. T-Mobile estimates that 130GB is enough data to get a household through about a week of internet use. Most online statistics put average monthly household internet use between 500GB and 700GB, so that sounds about right. T-Mobile's Home Internet Backup service will be available starting tomorrow, June 6.

Source: T-Mobile

There is a bit of fine print to go over, but it's not too onerous. First, it's "not available in all areas," which basically means if the local T-Mobile coverage sucks, you probably won't be able to sign up. You will also need to have a T-Mobile voice line, so Verizon and AT&T users will just have to sit this one out. Additionally, there's a one-time $35 device connection charge you'll have to pay at sign up. Oh, and that $30 price? That's only available if you use autopay, otherwise the price bumps up to $35 per month. Although, if you have a qualifying voice line, you might be eligible to pay $20 per month, but that $10 savings will show up as a credit on your bill, you won't see it right away, and it can disappear at any time.

Related How to get T-Mobile to release a phone number Make sure you keep your number if you decide it's time to move on from T-Mobile

On the face of it, this doesn't sound like a terrible deal, but for just $10 more per month, you can get T-Mobile's Home Internet plan that doesn't throttle its data until you hit 1.2TB. If you're a qualifying AT&T customer, you can get unlimited data for $35 per month. Verizon offers a similar plan for the same price. If the thought of having a backup internet service appeals to you, there are likely better ways to spend your money than spending it on this plan.