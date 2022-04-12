T-Mobile's been courting Google fans with perks for a while now. Last year, the carrier rolled out discounts on YouTube TV — $10 off per month — and an exclusive Google One plan for its postpaid customers: 500 gigs for five bucks a month. This month, another exclusive Google One plan is coming.

Starting April 26, T-Mobile's postpaid customers will be able to sign up for an add-on plan that comprises two terabytes of Google One storage space plus unlimited original-resolution storage in Google Photos for an additional $15 a month. The existing two-terabyte Google One plan that's open to anyone costs $10 per month, which means unlimited photo storage on top will only run you another five bucks.

Google had originally offered Pixel owners unlimited "high-quality" (read: compressed) storage in Photos, but the incentive dried up last year. If you're already paying for the two-gig Google One plan, five more bucks a month to get unlimited full-quality storage seems like a hell of a deal. Sure beats trying to wring free storage out of a first-gen Pixel.

If you're into it, you can get a free one-month trial of the new deal — provided you're on a postpaid T-Mobile service plan, that is — starting in just a couple of weeks. Head over to T-Mobile's site to learn more about it.

