T-Mobile has not shied away from offering aggressive deals in a bid to not only keep its current customers, but also grab other carriers' subscribers away. Recently, T-Mobile announced that its customers would be getting their own tier of Google One with 500GB of storage for an extra $5 — an attractive prospect, but maybe not enough to tempt you to jump ship? Its latest effort is a bit more direct, and the carrier says it'll help you make the switch from AT&T or Verizon by offering an interesting incentive — if you're currently still paying off a smartphone with those companies, T-Mobile will settle that bill for you so you can switch over.

If you're still making outstanding phone payments to either AT&T or Verizon that are keeping you from switching, T-Mobile will give your carrier up to $1,000 so you can transition. The carrier says that customers who switch will save "up to 20%" each month on their family plan, and will also get "nearly 100% more" 5G signal, but we imagine you're slightly more interested in that paying-off-your-$1,000-phone business.

Making the move will also get you several of T-Mobile's perks, such as access to weekly gifts and discounts through T-Mobile Tuesdays. If you're not getting amazing 5G service from your current carrier, this could be a compelling deal and a chance to see if another carrier might end up working better for you and your phone. Plus, $1,000 to pay off your phone is a cool incentive, as it should be able to cover even flagship phones, especially if you've already paid that down a little.

You can check out the official switch portal if you want to know more about the deal and see if your current phone is eligible for a switch to magenta land.

