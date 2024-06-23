Unlimited 5G data T-Mobile T-Mobile sticks to unlimited data with its best plans, but the price can get quite expensive, especially if you have only one line. Still, if you need unlimited data and some of the best international features around, T-Mobile could be a good value. Pros Strong 5G coverage Truly unlimited plans for heavy users Multiline savings Cons Expensive for light or single-line users Essentials plans don?t include taxes and fees, From $50/month

A lot of us live on our phones, so running out of data can feel like a risk that’s not worth taking. Even so, unlimited plans are expensive and often come in bundles with features we don’t need, like international usage or streaming services. T-Mobile makes these plans feel more affordable with deals on new phones and multiline discounts. Still, even T-Mobile’s prepaid options make MobileX look cheap for a single line.

Truthfully, most of us don’t need nearly as much data as we think we do. For example, the data used while connected to Wi-Fi doesn’t count towards plan data. So, mobile data isn't used while on a home Wi-Fi network. You can check your phone settings or bill to see how much mobile data you actually use, and if it’s less than 30GB, you may be able to save with MobileX.

Mobile carrier features

T-Mobile stands out thanks to its much wider range of plan features, some offering streaming perks like Netflix and Apple TV+. The carrier also focuses on travel, offering usage in Mexico and Canada on most plans, and usage in many more countries included with some of its pricier plans. Its Go5G plan, for example, even comes with in-flight Wi-Fi on multiple airlines.

It’s also worth considering that two of T-Mobile’s plans, Go5G Plus and Go5G Next, include phone upgrade perks that provide extra discounts when you’re ready to upgrade. If you care about video streaming quality, this is another way T-Mobile sets its plans apart, with the Essentials plans stuck at SD quality and HD quality available on Go5G and up.

MobileX keeps its features a lot simpler, focusing mostly on domestic talk, text, and data. All data is high-priority, so you get Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G coverage. You can also use your data how you want. The MobileX app allows you to choose a streaming and a mobile hotspot by simply sharing your data. You can also get an add-on for talk and text to Mexico and Canada.

Signal and reception

T-Mobile is one of the Big Three providers, so it builds and maintains its own LTE and 5G network. It has managed to build the largest and fastest 5G network thanks to its own low-band 5G spectrum, as well as a significant chunk of mid-band spectrum it received from purchasing Sprint. This gave the carrier a head start on 5G, which it still maintains to this day. T-Mobile also recently purchased US Cellular, for better or worse, so you know the carrier isn’t slowing down either.

With T-Mobile, you can expect strong nationwide coverage, with the best speeds in cities and towns. It has been working to improve rural coverage over the past few years but still has a few more dead zones than Verizon or AT&T.

Speaking of Verizon, MobileX uses the Verizon LTE and 5G network for all of its coverage, providing full access to premium speeds and the fastest Ultra Wideband 5G. Verizon’s 5G network is, on average, slower and smaller than T-Mobile according to results from analysts like Ookla, but it’s still plenty fast for most people. If you live in the country, you may also appreciate Verizon’s stronger rural coverage.

Phone compatibility

Most phones sold in North America will work on either of these carriers without problems. For 5G coverage, your phone should support bands n71, n41, and n66 to get T-Mobile’s best speeds and bands n2, n5, n66, and n77 for Verizon’s best speeds. You could also get mmWave coverage on Bands n260 and n261 with both carriers in some dense areas. Long story short, most 5G phones from the past couple of years come with full 5G support for both carriers. For example, you should have no trouble bringing any of the best Android phones to either carrier as long as it’s unlocked.

You can check your phone’s IMEI at T-Mobile, or activate a free trial to ensure your phone is compatible. MobileX’s BYOD page can also be referenced for compatibility, where you’ll find most devices newer than the Galaxy S10, iPhone 7, or OnePlus 8T should work without issues. Keep in mind that if you buy your phone through another carrier, it may not work properly.

If you’re ready for a new phone, each carrier offers many options. T-Mobile sells the most popular budget and flagship phones available. Its best deals are available with 24 bill credits, to keep you around longer, and sometimes require a certain plan to receive those deals. If you’re signing up for a Go5G or higher plan already, it’s worth checking deals on new phones. You may save even more with a trade-in discount, depending on your old phone.

MobileX also sells some phones, but the selection is a lot more limited. Its phone selection includes a lot of cheaper and preowned options, but it still has a couple of flagships, like the Samsung Galaxy S24+. You can buy them outright, or sign up for monthly payments using Affirm.

Plans

When it comes to plans, T-Mobile and MobileX are different, and MobileX is proud of that fact. T-Mobile sticks mostly to traditional postpaid plans with unlimited data, premium data allotments, and bundled services. MobileX sticks to the basics with all of its plans, so all you need to know is how much data you need.

T-Mobile’s plans

T-Mobile has a handful of unlimited postpaid plans, three prepaid plans, and three prepaid Connect plans. The prepaid plans are nothing special; the cheapest one includes 10GB of data for $40 per month. You can also upgrade to unlimited for $10 more for $20 more per month. These prepaid plans also support multiline discounts.

T-Mobile’s Connect prepaid plans are smaller options, offering unlimited talk, text, and some data. The cheapest plan is $15 per month with 5GB of data, followed by the $25 plan with 8GB, and the $35 plan with 12GB. While these T-Mobile Connect plans were a solid value when they debuted, the competition has caught up and even MobileX is cheaper at all three price points and provides more flexibility. Taxes and fees are also extra on these prepaid plans.

T-Mobile’s bread and butter is its unlimited postpaid plans. The postpaid plans come in a few forms, with discounts for some (first responders, military, and seniors). The cheapest postpaid plan is called Essentials, and it sticks to the basics. Essentials has unlimited data with no throttling, though you only get 50GB of premium data. Hotspot data is also limited to a 3G speed on this plan and Roaming in Mexico and Canada is included at 128Kbps for travelers. This plan costs $60 per month for a single line or $100 per month with four lines and a current promotion. Taxes and fees are extra on Essentials.

Moving up, Go5G includes 100GB of premium data and 15GB of hotspot data. Video streaming increases to 720p if it's enabled, and usage in Mexico and Canada is upgraded to 10GB of high-speed data. If you’re flying there, you also get four full-flight texting and Wi-Fi and an hour of streaming. This plan starts at $75 per month for a single line, and $155 for four lines with taxes and fees included.

Go5G Plus and Go5G Next are appealing to those who upgrade their phones frequently. These plans get a bump to unlimited premium data and 50GB of high-speed hotspot data. Heading to Mexico or Canada? You get 15GB of high-speed data while there and if you’re heading to one of 215+ other countries, you get 5GB of high-speed data. Of course, full-flight Wi-Fi is also included on your way there. As for streaming, Apple TV+ and Netflix Standard with Ads are included with both, and Go5G Next also gets Hulu with ads.

Go5G Plus customers are upgrade eligible every two years with full phone discounts, while Go5G Next customers are ready yearly. Go5G Plus costs $90 per month for a single line and $185 for four lines. Go5G Next is an even $100 per month for a single line and $225 for four lines.

Go5G Go5G Plus Go5G Next Essentials Price (per month) 1 line: $75 1 line: $90 1 line: $100 1 line: $50 4 lines: $155 4 lines: $185 4 lines: $225 4 line: $100 Taxes and fees Included Included Included Extra 5G Yes Yes Yes Yes Talk and text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Data Unlimited (100GB premium) Unlimited Premium Unlimited Premium Unlimited (50GB premium) Hotspot 15GB 50GB 50GB Unlimited 3G speed

Taxes and fees are included with all postpaid plans except the Essentials options. But AutoPay needs to be enacted for these prices.

MobileX’s plans

MobileX really only has three plans, which feels like a breath of fresh air after T-Mobile’s suffocating barrage of overlapping plan features. Its main plan is the flexible Personalized Access plan with a platform fee of just $1.98 and $2.10 for 1GB of data. You can add 50 minutes and 50 texts for $1.50, 150 minutes and texts for $2.50, and unlimited talk and text for $4.50. If you use messenger apps for most of your communications, you may not need as many texts and minutes as you think.

It can be hard to determine exactly how much data you need, so MobileX has a feature called Data Forecaster. This feature allows you to use MobileX for ten days (without cost) for a data estimate. You can also save data by using features like Data Saver and generally reducing usage with data-saving features like lower video quality in streaming apps or ensuring you’re on Wi-Fi before backing up your phone or updating apps.

If you’re using 5GB of data or more and want unlimited talk and text, you’ll want the Basic Unlimited 5 Plan. It includes 5GB of high-speed data with lower speeds after. If you need more than 5GB, your next best bet is the Basic Unlimited 30 plan with 30GB of high-speed data and unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada.

Personalized Access Basic Unlimited 5 Basic Unlimited 30 Data $2.10/GB 5GB high-speed 20GB high-speed Talk and text None, $1.50 for 50 minutes, $2.50 for 150 minutes, $4.50 for unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Mexico and Canada $4.50 add-on $4.50 add-on Included Price From $4.08/month $14.88/month $24.88/month Taxes and fees Extra Extra Extra

You will also pay some extra taxes and fees on top of your bill. And it's worth noting that MobileX doesn’t have multiline savings, so if you’re bringing multiple lines, the discounts won’t be as significant.

Which should you choose?

If you’re a heavy user or have family members who are, T-Mobile can make a lot of sense, with its unlimited plans and multiline savings. T-Mobile’s network offers plenty of coverage for most users and offers fast 5G speeds to stream and download without worrying about data usage.

T-Mobile’s Go5G plan, for example, is a solid family plan with multiline savings, and potentially greater discounts if you’re a first responder, military member, or senior citizen. It includes unlimited data and some hotspot data to share with other devices. For a single line, it’s a lot more expensive, but if you have multiple lines and qualify for some discounts, T-Mobile’s plans are still a good value.

If you’re a lighter user, MobileX is without a doubt one of the best value smartphone plans for any carrier. Its Personalized Access plan is cheap to start with affordable data, which makes it a good pick for someone using less than 5GB of data per month. If you get too much data, you’ll also receive a credit, so it’s not wasted. Even if you want one of MobileX’s 5GB or 30GB unlimited plans, it’s still a great value.