There was a time when wireless carriers were really aggressive when it came to obtaining customers. T-Mobile spearheaded this movement with its numerous Un-carrier campaigns, which really changed the industry at the time. While things have certainly cooled over the past few years, that doesn't mean that the competition still isn't fierce.

AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile are all looking to gain your business, which means they need to offer incentives to make it easier to cancel service with your current provider, and move everything over to a new one. AT&T recently upped the ante by offering $800 per line in order to switch, and now it looks like T-Mobile is also matching the offer.

An enticing offer for those looking to switch

The change was spotted by Android Authority, with details being available directly from the T-Mobile website. Android Authority reports that this could be a silent change for now, since the brand isn't pushing any loud promotions highlighting the new $800 per line change. Previously, the brand only offered $650, so this $150 increase is certainly a big deal.

So if you're an AT&T customer and have been looking for a good reason to switch, now might be a good time to do so. Of course, there are a number of points that need to be fulfilled in order to claim the $800 credit. For example, users will need to port in their number to T-Mobile and sign up for a new line of service.

Additionally, T-Mobile requires that you trade in the phone that you were using with the previous carrier. And you'll also need to buy a new phone with T-Mobile, and submit details on how your previous device was being paid for. After all of this is done, that's when you can start the process of claiming the $800 credit.

The only downside is that T-Mobile does not support porting from Verizon or prepaid carriers like Metro or Google Fi. So if you're with those types of carriers, then you won't be able to take advantage of Carrier Freedom. There are a lot of criteria here that need to be satisfied, so make sure that you check and double check every point so that you won't be left empty-handed at the end.

For the most part, T-Mobile does offer good service at great prices. So it shouldn't be a complete loss if you can't get the Carrier Freedom credit. But the incentive is definitely one that you don't want to lose, so be sure to get everything checked out before you commit.

Or if all of this is too complicated, and you just want to save on your bill, you can always try going with an MVNO. You'll get the same great service as the larger carrier for a better price.