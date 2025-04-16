Summary A new report shares that T-Mobile customers will be able to change SIM cards on their own starting April 24.

Customers will be able to make this change via the T-Life app.

New features in the T-Life app will also including a new "Store Mode," that will enhance customer experience.

It's always been somewhat of a cat and mouse game, where companies are always chasing bad actors in an attempt to seal off breaches or exploits in order to protect its own infrastructure and, more importantly, its customers. The wireless industry has seen quite a few breaches over the past decade, with T-Mobile being at the center of most of them.