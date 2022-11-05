T-Mobile is known for its edgy marketing campaigns that drive home the message of affordability while also occasionally taking digs at rival carriers, which in turn, could lead to a legal dispute — as was the case a couple of months ago. The self-styled "Un-carrier" is no stranger to taking unconventional approaches to attracting customers or, at least, people's attention. This week, T-Mo is taking things a step further by launching a smart suitcase, known as the Un-carrier On.

Designed in partnership with Samsara Luggage, this smart suitcase comes with its own wireless charging pad, a power bank with USB-C output, and a special compartment for a tracker tag, though the pocket appears to be designed specifically for the Apple AirTag. The hard-shell suitcase can also double as a flat top work surface to quickly jot something down on your laptop or tablet while on the go.

The Un-carrier On is currently up for pre-order via T-Mo's dedicated travel page called Travel Magenta. However, it does not provide a specific timeline for its availability with the carrier saying that orders will begin shipping later this month. Contrastingly, the product page says the suitcase will be available for sale within 30-60 days.

As to be expected from Samsara, one of the more upscale travel brands, customers will need to shell out $325 (plus tax) to reserve the Un-carrier On via T-Mobile. In addition to the aforementioned Travel Magenta website, you can also get the Un-carrier On from the Samsara Luggages website.

T-Mobile is using the campaign to promote its traveler-focused amenities as the holidays approach including free access to in-flight Wi-Fi, better-than-average data speeds while roaming across borders, and other perks lined up with AAA and other service providers.