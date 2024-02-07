Summary T-Mobile has rebranded its T-Mobile Tuesdays app to T Life, but the app still offers the same deals and perks.

T-Mobile also introduced a new rewards program called Magenta Status, which includes T-Mobile Tuesdays perks.

Some new perks offered through Magenta Status include discounts on Hilton hotels, rental car benefits, $5 movie tickets, and discounts on concert tickets.

Once upon a time, T-Mobile Tuesdays was the only name you needed to know in order to wrap your head around the third-largest US carrier's rewards program. But those simpler days are now firmly in the past, as T-Mobile is on a rebranding spree, the likes of which we haven't seen since Google got its messaging app addiction under control.

Last month, we learned the T-Mobile Tuesdays app was moving to a new home: T Life. Sure, it was a clunky rebrand, but it seemed like a simple one-to-one transfer, and it made sense if the company wanted to expand its perks beyond a once-weekly cadence. The move to T Life is now complete, as a recent update to the Tuesdays app has officially changed its name.

But T-Mobile threw us another curveball today when it announced a new rewards program called Magenta Status. The head-scratching part is that Magenta Status doesn't replace T-Mobile Tuesdays — in fact, T-Mobile Tuesdays deals will be included as Magenta Status perks. Confusingly, all of this can be accessed in the T Life app.

So to recap, the T-Mobile Tuesdays app has been rebranded to T Life. Meanwhile, T-Mobile Tuesdays perks are now part of a broader rewards program called Magenta Status. The carrier's weekly benefits will still be called T-Mobile Tuesdays, but a handful of new deals and some existing plan benefits, in addition to Tuesday drops, will fall under the Magenta Status umbrella.

Now that you've got your head around the rebrand, we can talk about the new perks being introduced with Magenta Status. The headliner is a 15% discount on Hilton hotels and many of its sub-brands, like Hampton Inn and Waldorf Astoria. T-Mobile is also helping out with rental cars, offering to cover the cost of refueling or recharging at Dollar and Hertz, respectively. Every month, the company will also offer $5 movie tickets, starting with the release of Bob Marley: One Love on Valentine's Day. Finally, the carrier is offering 25% discounts on tickets to some shows at Live Nation amphitheaters, as well as expanded access to its Concert Perks benefit.

The rest of this change is marketing-minded reorganization at best. Plan benefits like Netflix On Us — which just got a lot less useful for many customers with the shift to an ad-supported plan — will now be advertised as part of this Magenta Status program. It's not clear if all existing customers will gain access to this program or if it'll be limited to only those on Magenta or Go5G plans, but T-Mobile says the new rewards system will begin to roll out on February 13.