Summary T-Mobile Tuesdays perks have cooled over the years, but this month's stadium seat cushion is a winner for T-Mobile fans.

The cushion has a simple design that comes in pink and sports a T-Mobile logo inside the outline of a football.

The perk should be available in the T-Mobile and T-Life app on August 20 or August 27.

Since 2016, T-Mobile has been giving its customers free perks through its T-Mobile Tuesdays promotions. And while the freebies were red-hot at the beginning with free pizzas and cheap movie tickets, things have cooled considerably since then, with the brand offering less alluring promotions over the past few years. That's not to say there aren't some occasional gems every now and then, but for the most part, you're not really opening the app to check what's coming next unless you're a hardcore T-Mobile fan.

With that said, if you're someone that loves T-Mobile goods, this next T-Mobile Tuesdays perk is going to be a good one. According to The Mobile Report, T-Mobile is going to be offering a physical seat cushion this month, which is going to be perfect for the upcoming football season, especially if you're planning to catch some games on the field. Of course, if you're someone that's not into going out to watch a local game, then you can always just use this in your living room. The bottom line here is that if you're a T-Mobile fan, you're going to want this.

A T-Mobile freebie you won't want to miss out on

As you can see, the source has already gotten their hands on the upcoming promotional product, and while the design is quite simple, it's definitely going to appeal to die-hard T-Mobile subscribers. The stadium seat cushion comes in a bright pink color, and has the T-Mobile logo that appears on the inside of an outline of a football. For the most part, it's as simple as it can get but should make for a comfortable seat.

And while the perk hasn't loaded up in the T-Mobile or T-Life app just yet, the source states that this perk should be available either on August 20 or August 27. So if you're looking to pick this one up, you'll want to check out the apps to see whether it's available. And similar to previous physical products, there's a good chance that you'll have to head into a T-Mobile store in order to claim it.

Again, if this looks interesting to you, and you want one, you'll need to be a current T-Mobile customer and download the T-Mobile or T-Life app. Once installed, it will ask you to validate your account. And from here, you'll just need to be on the lookout for the seat cushion and claim it when it becomes available. Good luck.