The T-Mobile Tuesdays app has been dishing out deals and even freebies on food, hotels, and sometimes actual products or subscriptions for a few years now to varying levels of benefit to and enthusiasm from its customers. For example, the carrier offered free rainbow socks during Pride Month in June It's also offered MLB.tv season passes at no cost to subscribers. Now, from the selfie department, we're learning of another gift making its way to the carrier's stores ahead of a future T-Mobile Tuesday promotion

According to images and information gathered by The T-Mo Report, this small selfie light ring will be available for customers to reserve through the T-Mobile Tuesday app soon.

Unlike other illumination accessories, this one doesn't anchor itself by plugging into any of the device's ports but instead clips directly onto the top of your phone with a standard coil-and-clamp system. The selfie light has an opening in the middle for an unobstructed view of the front camera. Users will be able to flip a switch and toggle between three preset brightness levels — low, medium, and high. Though we don't have images showing the selfie light attached to a smartphone, it's a fairly straightforward product that shouldn't take long to figure out.

We do have to take some points off in the power section: the light has a built-in battery, but it can only be recharged using a micro-USB port. Even if it's free, it really should use USB-C. There's also no word on how long the battery can last.

It's also unclear when the selfie light will be made available for reservation, much less pickup. Stores are beginning to receive inventory as of press time, but it could be up to three weeks before the company activates the campaign.

While a selfie light may not be the most mind-blowing product offered through T-Mobile Tuesdays — say that to all the people making video calls — at this point, it certainly beats the Quibi and Google Stadia promotions the carrier was running a couple of years ago.