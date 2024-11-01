Key Takeaways An upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays perk will provide those eligible with a pair of free gloves.

The gloves have minimal branding, and work with touchscreen devices.

The gloves will be available in two sizes, and will be limited to just one pair per customer at participating stores.

Perhaps one of the best things about being a T-Mobile customer are the free perks that you get every week during its T-Mobile Tuesdays promotional events. Now, not every freebie is going to be a hit, but the wireless carrier has managed to supply a steady flow of discounts and branded merchandise over the years that should keep most satisfied.

And even if you aren't really a fan of the gear or discounts, this stuff is all free, so it's hard to really complain. Well, it looks like T-Mobile is once again dropping some goods that will likely pique the interest of loyal customers. The word comes from The Mobile Report, sharing that the wireless carrier is set to introduce some gloves in an upcoming event that should be perfect for the current and upcoming weather.

Something warm for the holidays

As you can see, the gloves look pretty good, with the carriers' colors and minimal branding. There is a small tag towards the wrist area, but it's tasteful, which means you won't have to be embarrassed to wear them out in public, at an event or family function. Perhaps the most important thing here is that these gloves will be able to work with your smartphones and other touchscreen devices.

The only minor issue is that you will still need to unlock your phone using your fingerprint, which these gloves can't do. So be sure to have your PIN, password, or face scan ready. While these gloves will be making an appearance sometime this month, it's unclear when they will be released. Typically, with this kind of release, users will need to claim the item in the T Life app. Once this is complete, you'll need to head to a participating store to pick up the item.

According to an internal memo for the upcoming promotion, there will be two sizes available, and it will be one pair of gloves per customer. Again, check to make sure that your local T-Mobile store participates in these promos before heading down. And keep an eye out in the app in order to claim them. While we've just started November, these should be dropping any week, with the hopes that it will be sooner than later.