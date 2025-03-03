Summary T-Mobile is offering free Slurpees every month for the rest of the year.

The promotion is available for T-Mobile and Metro users who download the T-Life or Metro apps.

T-Mobile's MLB TV promotion is also launching at the end of the month.

T-Mobile is one of the best wireless carriers in the US, providing excellent service, and fantastic perks, at reasonable prices. For the past several years, the brand's T-Mobile Tuesdays campaign has been going strong, giving subscribers additional opportunities to get free and discounted food, movie tickets, T-Mobile gear, and more.

While subscribers typically look forward to the free MLB TV subscription that pops up every year in March, T-Mobile is now starting a new promotion this month, offering subscribers a free Slurpee. And while that doesn't seem like a big deal, the carrier is doing things big, offering a free Slurpee not just this month, but every single month for the rest of the year.

A free Slurpee every single month

If this sounds like something you need in your life, you'll want to head to your local participating 7-Eleven or Speedway store, and grab your free Slurpee. Just make sure to download the T-Mobile T-Life app in order to claim the promotion.

Those on Metro will also be able to partake in the promotion too, but will need to use the Metro app in order to grab their free Slurpee. Now, since this is T-Mobile, you know it's going all out here, so you'll have the option of choosing your size with small, medium or large.

And if you're not really into this promotion, just be sure to keep an eye out later this month when the MLB TV promotion goes live. This is one of the better freebies that the wireless carrier offers through its T-Mobile Tuesdays campaign.

And if you're not really interested in the extra perks, and just want to focus on the service, we think you should give T-Mobile's satellite service a go. The brand has been working hard to get its satellites in place so that customers can communicate in areas where there was no service before. While it's currently limited to a handful of phones, it's worth signing up for the trial.