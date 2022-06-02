Every week, T-Mobile offers various perks, deals, and discounts to its customers through "T-Mobile Tuesdays." Putting aside the quality of the program — this is, after all, how subscribers were gifted a six-month Quibi trial less than six weeks before the app shut down — it's great to see some freebies pop up on occasion. This month, the company is kicking off Pride with some fancy rainbow socks you won't want to pass up.

Although it has yet to be officially announced, Pride-themed merch is currently making its way out to carrier stores ahead of Tuesday, June 21st, as spotted by T-mo Report. As you'd expect for this time of year, they're rainbow-themed, showcasing colors pulled from the flags of various LGBTQ+ groups. "LOVE" — complete with a heart — is written up the side of the sock, while T-Mobile adds its own branding along the bottom.

2 Images

Close

With summer just about in full swing, it might not be the perfect time for new socks to keep your feet toasty warm. That said, Pride merch can and should be worn at any time of the year, so stocking (heh) up on these now is a great idea ahead of colder weather on its way in a few months.

As with T-Mobile's other deals, you'll need to make sure you have the app downloaded on your phone from the Play Store. When the socks become available in a couple weeks, you'll just have to head to your local store to pick them up. As always, each line can grab a pair, so don't hesitate to stock up if you have a family plan.

How Google merging Duo and Meet actually fights the company's worst stereotypes

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Will Sattelberg (1053 Articles Published) Will is a news editor at Android Police. He's been an Android enthusiast since he got his first smartphone in 2011. He loves watching movies, has a never-ending backlog of video games, and produces podcasts in his spare time. He lives in Buffalo, NY and is willing to give you chicken wing recommendations at any time. Just ask. More From Will Sattelberg